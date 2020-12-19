TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was Wreaths Across America day.

It's on this day that volunteers across the country lay wreaths at the graves of military veterans.

Vincennes rotary and Kiwanis clubs partner for an annual ceremony.

It was held this Saturday morning at Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes.

The mission of the Wreaths Across America initiative is to remember, honor, and teach.

"This is just a small thing that we can do to help honor our fallen veterans and our current service-men and women," said Matthew Lindsey.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were carried out in all 50-states.

In total, 1.7 million wreaths were laid Saturday.