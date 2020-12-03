Clear

Would you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available? Community members share their answer with us

Progress to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine is moving forward. While it's still in the works, News 10 reached out to viewers and asked if you would get it when it's available.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 8:29 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)

While it's still in the works, News 10 reached out to viewers and asked if you would get it when it's available.

Here's what we learned.

The poll went up Wednesday morning and within 20 hours, it received 228 responses.

We saw a range of responses, here's what some of the comments looked like.

"No. Not sure of the level of protection... the flu vaccine has been around for years and yet we still have the flu. There are side effects to consider before just jumping on any vaccine bandwagon."

"Yes! I am high risk and have battled chronic illness for past 5 years. I was informed on the 20th that my doctor will have vaccines on 1/11 and I will be one of the first people to receive."

Meanwhile, local health department leaders say the distribution of the vaccine is a step in the right direction.

"I think this is so important we have to figure out something to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We're having unnecessary deaths, people are having long COVID, long term effects, even once they're over the symptoms they come back again. We don't know what that's going to cause later in life," said Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department.

The vaccine will be given out in phases. The first phase will go to long-term care health facility workers and first responders. The next phase will include the general public.

Elder tells News 10 that the general public will see that vaccine likely by summertime.

In meantime, Edler argues it plays a critical role in finding herd immunity. 

"What we've seen is we don't know how people are going to be affected by COVID-19, long term health effects, or the unnecessary deaths, by everybody catching COVID-19 so this is a safer way for us to build herd immunity."

News 10 will continue to monitor the progress of this vaccine.

