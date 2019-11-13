Worthington Town Marshal resigns following suspension

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – The Worthington Town Council accepted Randy Raney’s resignation on November 12.

The town council suspended Raney on September 30 following a criminal investigation launched by Indiana State Police. The details of that investigation are not available at this time.

Raney cited “personal reasons” behind his decision to resign. His last day is November 15.

Deputy Marshal Russell Walls has been acting as the interim town marshal since September 30.

The town council is now accepting applications for the town marshal position. Officials told News 10 Walls has expressed interest in the position. The town council hopes to conduct interviews within the next few weeks.