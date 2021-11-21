WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A world-famous Smithsonian Museum exhibit made its grand debut in the Wabash Valley this weekend.

West Terre Haute is just one of six Indiana communities chosen to host "Water/Ways" a new traveling exhibit.

This new interactive exhibit dives into a deep history of our waterways and how they impact our daily lives.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together in a unique, and educational way!

"We are thrilled, Michael Shaw, the president of the Wabash Valley Riverscape, said. "[It is great] to be able to use this as an opportunity for the community to see this gorgeous facility and how it's being used and giving back to West Terre Haute."

The new exhibit is located at the Vigo County School Corporation Conference Center in West Terre Haute. This is at 501 W. Olive St.

On Tuesday through Friday, the exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit will be open from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

But don't wait too long, the "Water/Ways" exhibit will only be here through January 2nd, 2022.