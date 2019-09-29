World War II Veteran Awarded France's Highest Distinction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - France is recognizing a Wabash Valley World War II veteran for his service during the war.

Jimmie Royer is from Terre Haute.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered for an official presentation.

A representative of France's government was in Terre Haute to award Royer with the Legion of Honor Medal--France's highest distinction.

"It just blows my mind," the 94-year-old Royer said, "I never in my wildest dreams dreamt of anything like this happening to me."

It was a packed house at American Legion Post 346 to honor the veteran with a celebratory ceremony.

He was being recognized for his role in the liberation of France during World War II.

This wasn't all Royer received. Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 29th as Jimmie Royer Day in Terre Haute.

He was also given a French flag, and a plate to signify the Purple Heart he was previously awarded.

The Consul General of France to the Midwest was at the ceremony to present Royer with his medal.

He said it sends a powerful message to express the gratitude of the entire French nation.

"This generation risked everything for the freedom we enjoy today. Freedom is not free," Guillaume Lacroix said, "Without the sacrifice of Mr. Royer and his comrades, France would not be a free and independent country."

Royer was overcome with emotion. "It's just an amazing thing that happened in my life," he said, "I'm so thankful."