World Meteorological Organization retires Greek names

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season last year saw a record-busting thirty named storms. But this year the World Meteorological Organization will be changing the way they name some tropical systems.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1 and many forecasters are predicting another active year in the tropics.

The 2020 hurricane season was no doubt one of the strongest on record. The World Meteorological Organization decided to retire three hurricane names.

Laura , which made landfall in Louisiana causing nineteen billion dollars in damage.

, which made landfall in Louisiana causing nineteen billion dollars in damage. Eta , which made landfall in Central America and the southeastern U.S.

, which made landfall in Central America and the southeastern U.S. And Iota which only occurred in Central America.

Now for this year, naming tropical systems will be slightly different. Here are the 21 names of potential storms for the 20-21 season.

From Ana to Wanda.

Normally, If storms were to occur after all the 21 names were used, the World Meteorological Organization would resort to the Greek Alphabet. Now they will use an alternate list of names.

Which is seen below.



Nonetheless, this year meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are predicting another active year in the tropics.