One local woman shares her story on World Hepatitis Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is Hepatitis Awareness Week, and Wednesday, July 28, is observed as World Hepatitis Day. This year's theme is "Hep Can't Wait."

Health officials say every 30 seconds, someone is dying from a hepatitis related disease. They say now, is the time to step up and help bring more awareness to the disease millions of people are living with each day.

Simply put, hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. There are several different types of hepatitis with dozens of different causes.

This includes alcohol, viral infections, auto-immune diseases, and many others.

Tara MacDonald shares her unique story with News 10 on her battle with hepatitis in college.

"I was really sick," MacDonald said. "My skin was yellow, I had jaundice. I was very, very tired. I started itching a lot, which is pretty common with liver diseases. I have all kinds of scars from it, because the itching was just so awful. That was one of the worst things I have ever had to experience."

This all started when MacDonald was in a very serious car accident in college. After doctors prescribed her a specific medication, her liver did not react well to it. Doctors then diagnosed her with a drug-induced hepatitis, a rare form of the disease.

"I had just started my first job," she said. "I was supporting myself. I had an apartment, and I was working every day. I went from being fine, except for migraines, but then when I got sick, I just wanted to sleep a lot and lay around."

There are several different types of hepatitis, but MacDonald says there are often misconceptions about the disease.

"I always thought hepatitis was something that you got if you were an IV drug user," she said. "When I got the diagnosis, at first I was kind of embarrassed. Then I realized there are other ways to get hepatitis, and I don't think people understand that. There's such a stigma that it's IV drug users, and that's the majority of cases, but I don't know specific statistics, but there are other ways to get hepatitis as I am proof of that."

After battling the disease for several months, MacDonald defeated it. Now she's using her story to help bring more awareness to the disease.

"I learned that I am a lot more resilient than I thought I was," MacDonald said. "I had to really learn to rely on myself, put my big girl pants on, and go to work every day, and just muddle through it. I was very proud of myself for doing that."

To learn more about the different types of hepatitis and prevention measures, click here.