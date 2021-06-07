Vigo County Health Department works to spread awareness on World Food Safety Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June 7 is World Food Safety Day, a day to get the facts about food safety and spread awareness.

The federal government estimates that there are a total of 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually. That means one in six Americans will get sick from food each year.

The Vigo County Health Department is using the day to spread awareness locally.

Vigo County Health Educator Roni Elder said, "I think it's important for people to remember not to leave food out all day, making sure they're cooking things to the proper temperature. You know, all those things can really help and make you really sick if you're not careful."

Symptoms of foodborne illness can include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and other flu-like symptoms.

For more information about food safety, you can click here or follow the hashtag #WorldFoodSafetyDay.