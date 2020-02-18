Clear

Workshop focuses on the importance of social media and small business growth

On Tuesday, the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center hosted a workshop on the subject.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 4:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Social media growth can be a vital tool in small business growth.

On Tuesday, the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center hosted a workshop on the subject.

The goal was to stress the importance of engaging people on social media.

The center offers a lot of different programs.

To learn more, click here.

