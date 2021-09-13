Works begins to revitalize rough roads at West Boggs Park

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first shades of fall are slowly creeping in at West Boggs Park. Crews Monday were busy mowing the grass. But it was the smell of fresh asphalt, not grass, that filled the air.

Park superintendent Jameson Hibbs says, "Kids will be able to actually use the roadways as recreational purposes for bicycle riding. Easier walking for people. So yeah we are really looking forward to it."

It's been over two decades since the last major roadwork in the park. It's a problem that Hibbs hears about often.

Hibbs says, "This is the biggest complaint we've had over a number of years. How bad the roads are."

But Monday, the transformation began. The Martin County highway department kicked things off by beginning the chip seal process on gravel roads. After that will come the Daviess County highway department. They will put a new surface on the asphalt roads.

Hibbs says, "They'll come back the end of September really look at some of the preliminary work we need to get done and then see how much time we have through October to actually get the overlay complete this year."

Giving visitors a better road surface and Hibbs hopes an empty complaint box.

Hibbs explains, "Oh man I'm excited. I mean I've been tickled to death to finally get this thing rolling. It's almost like a dream that's really happening."