A local group is working to make Vigo County a Second Amendment Sanctuary - here's what that means

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Hundreds of cities and counties across America are becoming what they call Second Amendment sanctuaries That means those areas have ordinances protecting gun owners from certain gun control regulations.

In Indiana, only Jennings County has enacted its status and 64 of Illinois' 102 counties including all in the Wabash Valley have as well.

It was a movement that started in the state of Virginia and has since spread across the country. Now, hundreds of people in Vigo County are signing a petition to start the ordinance here.

A Second Amendment Sanctuary basically means if a gun reform law they think is "unlawful" came through, law enforcement in your county would agree to uphold your right to bear arms.

Many counties in the Wabash Valley have done this or are working on getting it declared in their county.

"This is just a way to protect us from the future," Christopher Switzer, an advocate for the second amendment sanctuary said.

He is one of many in Vigo County working to make it a second amendment sanctuary. Along with many others, they have started a petition to get a second amendment sanctuary ordinance in the county.

Switzer said to him that means protecting gun owners, hunter, and even gun store owners.

"Our biggest thing aside from home protection and self-defense is we're having hunters and that's how we support our families with food," Switzer said.

This is still in the very early stages in Vigo County.

Switzer said they are going to be sitting down with local officials, law enforcement, and business owners to talk about this movement and what it might mean to the county.

Their next step is to take it to county officials and ask them to make Vigo County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

