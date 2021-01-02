Working out for a cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of a Wabash valley group took some time between holidays to get some exercise and raise money.

Wabash valley crew took part in a holiday challenge between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A business called concept 2 sent rowing machines to three local rowers so they could take part in the competition at home instead of on the water.

Concept 2 donated money to charity based on the distance rowed.

Wabash valley crew selected a most beautiful thing inclusion fund for its charity.

Arshay Cooper established the fund.

Cooper made history as part of the first all-black rowing team.

"We want to make this a group effort, if you will, for our community, and involve anybody that's interested in rowing can start at any age," said Jim Owen the board president.

Crew members contributed to the 70 thousand dollar total that was raised and split between charities.