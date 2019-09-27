Workers wanted for 2020 Census

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for workers.
A variety of positions are available throughout Indiana and Illinois.
All of the positions will help collect information for the 2020 Census.
You may have encounters workers already. Right now, they are working to confirm addresses.
That's just one phase in the data process.
Learn more about job qualifications, and how to apply here.
