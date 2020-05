SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is working to improve its community.

Workers have been sprucing-up the area around the Civic Center by planting flowers.

Colonial Landscaping did the work.

Beautifying the city has been the mayor's mission for nine-years.

Civic Center Director Amber Hunt says the project turned out beautifully.

"It really enhances the building as well as fits right into the beautification projects going on in the city," Hunt said.