Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can still get involved with the 2020 census.

Many positions are still available from part-time to full-time opportunities.

Positions range from recruiting assistants to field workers. You can find a full list of jobs available by state here.

Thousands of workers are needed.

Tim Swarens with the US Census Bureau shares more on where workers are currently in the process.

“Address canvassing took place from August to October, so we have wrapped up the address canvassing operation,” Swarens said. “And we’re now preparing for launch of the actual count.”

Swarens told News 10 this is the first canvas this will be available online.

The first count for the census will begin in January in Alaska.