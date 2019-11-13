Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Positions range from recruiting assistants to field workers.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can still get involved with the 2020 census.

Many positions are still available from part-time to full-time opportunities.

Positions range from recruiting assistants to field workers. You can find a full list of jobs available by state here

Thousands of workers are needed. 

Tim Swarens with the US Census Bureau shares more on where workers are currently in the process.

“Address canvassing took place from August to October, so we have wrapped up the address canvassing operation,” Swarens said. “And we’re now preparing for launch of the actual count.”

Swarens told News 10 this is the first canvas this will be available online. 

The first count for the census will begin in January in Alaska. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Cold, but Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

Image

Take Back the Night

Image

The Journey to Justice: Part Two

Image

Wire stolen from local holiday display

Image

Vigo County casino proposal deadline pushed back, by one day

Image

Power restored after serious electrical issue in Northern Vigo County

Image

Red for Ed Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted