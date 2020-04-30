Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments

Some of the millions of American workers laid off because of the coronavirus are beginning to face a tough choice — return to work and risk infection, or stay home and risk losing unemployment payments.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of the millions of American workers laid off because of the coronavirus are beginning to face a tough choice — return to work and risk infection, or stay home and risk losing unemployment payments.

The decision is most pressing in states where governors have started allowing businesses such as restaurants to reopen with social-distancing restrictions.

Tyler Price, 26, was called back to his job at Del Frisco’s Grille in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood. Tennessee allowed restaurants to open dining rooms at 50% capacity, with servers wearing masks and being tested for fever.

But Price, who has yet to receive any unemployment benefits, is wrestling with what do. He said he is “highly susceptible” to respiratory illness and was hospitalized with pneumonia as a child.

“I know what it feels like to be in a hospital, to be drowning in your own lungs,” said Price, who moved in with his mother near St. Louis after getting laid off. “It’s horrifying. It’s terrible. I don’t want to find myself there.”

He said waiting tables “is impossible to do under social distancing guidelines,” and he would prefer to draw unemployment payments.

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that the business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders caused by the pandemic have led 30 million Americans to file for unemployment insurance, or roughly 1 of every 6 workers.

The design of the unemployment system adds to the pressure. If an employer calls back laid-off workers, they must report to work or are likely to lose their benefits.

That’s because unemployment insurance is designed to tide people over until they can get back to a job, said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project in New York.

“An unemployed worker cannot refuse suitable work and still continue to collect unemployment insurance,” Evermore said. “Presumably, the job you used to have is suitable.”

Fear of getting sick or worries that an employer isn’t providing adequate infection protection are generally not reasons someone can file for benefits. The latter concern is getting more complicated because some businesses are lobbying to keep employees and customers from suing them over coronavirus transmission.

Lacey Ward, a hairstylist in Omaha, Nebraska, filed for unemployment benefits in mid-March and is still waiting for the first payment. She’s been forced to drain her family’s savings and feels increasing pressure to return to work. Still, she is worried that Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to let salons reopen Monday could put her, her husband and two young sons at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward, 38, said she would prefer to collect unemployment until the risk from the virus subsides and it’s clearer whether she can offer services like shampooing. She co-owns the salon but makes money only off her own clients.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Ward said. “We are not an essential field. I haven’t had my hair done in three or four months at this point. But what does it matter? Who are people seeing?”

Ward said she’s so concerned about spreading the virus that she plans to change clothes and wash her hair before she returns home.

“We’re playing with fire, physically touching another person,” she said.

Some workers are ready to go back. Kathryn Marsilli, 33, is a manager and server at The Collins Quarter restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.

She knows she may make less at work because of reduced business and would like a way for those with fears of the virus to stay home. But she said she wants to go back out of loyalty to the owner and because she’s not interested in trying to maximize her unemployment benefits.

“My future where I work is more important to me than trying to get what I can now,” Marsilli said.

Other workers may be tempted to hold on to unemployment. Especially in some low-wage regions, laid-off workers may receive more money with the state benefit and the additional $600 a week provided by Congress than they were on the job. The federal boost ends July 31.

Georgia labor officials are trying to balance the needs of business owners with the genuine concerns of workers. State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said he’s telling businesses that are easing into reopening and don’t need all their employees to call in those who are willing to work and leave the others to the unemployment system.

Georgia also is allowing people to earn up to $300 a week before it begins to eat into their state unemployment benefit, meaning workers could earn more than $1,200 a week in total.

“It was a way we could get more people back to work at reduced hours,” Butler said. “Otherwise, why would you go back to work at all?”

Jennifer Holliday is a manager at a restaurant in Oklahoma City called Zio’s Italian Kitchen, which plans to reopen its dining room Friday. She said getting furloughed employees to return has been difficult. Many are not returning her phone calls or messages.

“There are some who want to just ride it out (until July) and take the unemployment,” Holliday said. “They don’t even have to apply” for other jobs.

___

Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee. Associated Press writers Ken Miller and Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; Grant Schulte in Lincoln, Nebraska; and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17182

Reported Deaths: 964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5295305
Lake178681
Cass11253
Hamilton74660
Hendricks65833
St. Joseph62017
Johnson56362
Allen52843
Madison40948
Clark28813
Elkhart2817
Bartholomew24112
Porter2326
Hancock2139
LaPorte2095
Decatur19927
Shelby19412
Boone18620
Floyd17416
Howard1695
Delaware15613
Morgan1404
Vanderburgh1311
Jackson1281
Harrison1277
Monroe1228
Grant1209
Dearborn1036
Tippecanoe1022
Miami1000
Franklin967
Lawrence9413
Ripley925
Warrick8814
Jennings742
Noble6811
Orange649
Putnam634
Vigo626
Greene556
Daviess4711
Newton465
Jasper451
White430
Washington410
Scott412
Montgomery400
Wabash381
Henry371
Wayne363
Clinton361
Kosciusko331
Rush311
Fayette284
Marshall281
Jefferson260
Fulton260
LaGrange242
Pulaski230
Owen221
Steuben221
Carroll211
Dubois210
Knox200
Clay191
Crawford180
DeKalb181
Tipton181
Sullivan160
Starke161
Whitley161
Randolph152
Brown151
Switzerland150
Jay140
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 50358

Reported Deaths: 2215
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook348801516
Lake3382128
DuPage2870142
Will2369148
Kane141245
McHenry58833
St. Clair44229
Winnebago39210
Rock Island3699
Unassigned3540
Kankakee32625
Madison32419
Kendall2557
Sangamon1699
Randolph1381
Champaign1206
Ogle1111
Macon10511
Clinton1011
McLean943
DeKalb901
Boone899
Peoria852
Jackson827
Jefferson8111
Whiteside765
Monroe6910
Warren560
LaSalle491
Jasper444
Knox410
Tazewell403
Adams400
Henry390
Grundy320
Macoupin300
Christian304
Marion290
Cass290
Stephenson290
Williamson290
Iroquois250
Montgomery251
Lee230
Coles221
Morgan221
Livingston201
Perry180
Pulaski170
Fayette162
Vermilion161
Douglas140
McDonough130
Woodford121
Jo Daviess120
Jersey121
Bureau110
Mason110
Union110
Ford101
Shelby101
Crawford100
Washington100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Menard70
Effingham61
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Hancock50
Marshall40
Massac40
Henderson40
Johnson40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Greene30
Richland30
De Witt30
Clay20
Hamilton20
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Hardin10
Wabash10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Scattered light Showers otherwise mostly cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Lawrenceville restaurant gives free meals to first responders and healthcare workers

Image

Employees see relief through small business loans

Image

"This is the way we can stop the spread..." ISDH taking over contact tracing

Image

'It's been tough,' Local music shop shares struggle with closing doors and plan for re-opening

Image

Thursday: Scattered light showers and cloudy. Breezy. High: 54°

Image

Kevin Palmer

Image

TH Rex

Image

Esports Brings People together amid Global Pandemic

Image

Local history professor compares COVID-19 to Spanish Flu (among other things) in an upcoming book

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak