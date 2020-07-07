Outdoor workers battle the summer heat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With temperatures in the 90s across the Wabash Valley it's dangerously hot.

That's why it's best to stay inside or limit your time outside as much as possible

However, despite the summer heat, work must continue.

For many, that means outdoor construction projects.

One of those includes work to install exercise equipment at Prairie Creek Park in Vigo county.

Workers said it's been a rough start to July.

"Definitely been hot. Sweating quite a bit, so we try and stay hydrated as much as we can, and anytime possible, we jump in the shade," said Kevin Rhoton.

Rhoton is one of the supervisors for the project.

He said the extreme heat can be difficult to work in, but it's just something you have to adapt to.

"Here in Indiana, as long as I've been working in it as a kid, I'm pretty well used to it," said Rhoton.

If you are out in the extreme heat, it's important to take breaks when needed and stay hydrated.

Vigo County Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said they enjoy finishing these projects for the community, but at the end of the day, it's all about keeping everyone safe.

"Safety is always top priority, so for all of our staff, we want to make sure that everyone is safe and take the proper precautions and make sure that everybody is safe out there. We want to make sure that we get the work done. We want to make sure that everything is in great shape for the public, but get it done in a manner that is safe," said Grossman.

"Anytime anybody feels like they need a break, they just have to say it and they can take a break," said Rhoton.

Again, it is important to note that if you do have to stay outside for extended periods of time, make sure you stay hydrated, and take breaks when needed.