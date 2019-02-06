Workers and residents evacuated as part of Sullivan building collapses

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported as part of a building in downtown Sullivan collapsed.

The collapse impacted area workers and residents.

News 10's Lacey Clifton was in Sullivan talking with the Sullivan Fire Chie for another story when the back of Bodine Law Office collapsed.

That is on the west side of the square.

Duke Energy and a local gas company were on the scene to shut the power off to the building.

Workers and residents in the impacted stretch of buildings were evacuated.

Sullivan City Hall officials told News 10 that city hall and the attached buildings will be closed until they can bear cleared by a private building inspector. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the inspector is expected to be on-site on Thursday.

