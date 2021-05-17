The now hiring signs are up - but workers are hard to find in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have driven anywhere in the Wabash Valley, you have likely seen plenty of help-wanted signs.

The lack of workers has been taking a toll on several local businesses.

'Eat in the streets' has had to move from taking place every Friday to taking place on the first Friday of the month. Another local business that has been affected is eBash.

They had to close their doors in February because they were unable to find staff. Zack Johnson, the owner of eBash, says he pays employees above minimum wage.

He is concerned that paying employees much more will end up costing his customers. "We can't pay first-time jobbers $20 an hour to try to compete to get them out to work. It's just not sustainable.

eBash would have to charge $10 an hour to play here instead of $5," said Johnson.

Worker Shortage in the Wabash Valley