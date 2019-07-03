Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Highway 40 in Brazil has some new artwork.
News 10 stopped by the Alabama Bar and Grill on Wednesday.
That's where artist Becky Hochhalter wrapped up work on a new mural.
It features a vintage Pepsi image.
She told us the new mural gives the area a more home-town feel.
Hochhalter featured several local schools in her mural.
