Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

Becky Hochhalter wrapped up work on a new mural at the Alabama Bar and Grill.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Highway 40 in Brazil has some new artwork.

News 10 stopped by the Alabama Bar and Grill on Wednesday.

That's where artist Becky Hochhalter wrapped up work on a new mural.

It features a vintage Pepsi image.

She told us the new mural gives the area a more home-town feel.

Hochhalter featured several local schools in her mural.

