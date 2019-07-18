Clear

Work wraps up on Vigo Elementary school

Students and parents got a chance to look at the finished product on Wednesday night.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents, students, and teachers braved the heat Wednesday night. All for the chance to be one of the first to see the newly renovated Vigo elementary. One of those was third-grade teacher Megan Eck.

Eck says, "It's absolutely incredible. You kind of get this feeling that everything has kind of come full circle tonight. Thinking back to last May when we were packing up our boxes. And then to repack and get ready for this process, it's just been amazing."

Updates go beyond a fresh coat of paint. Everything from new classrooms to updated heating and cooling systems.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "The biggest thing is being sure that we have a building that's ADA accessible. See people that need a little extra assistance to get in the building. That there's a ramp out front or there's an elevator to get up and down the floors in the 1900 part of the building."

Vigo principal Kelley McCarty explains, "We have a new gym, new cafeteria, a new office area that's going to be more efficient for our students. That facility is beautiful and we're just thrilled."

That thrill was shared by teachers and students alike.

Keira Trujillo says, "It's different but it's definitely better than the old building. It looks better."

Fifth-grade teacher Valerie Kelly explains, "It's overwhelming. I mean it's beautiful. I thought I'd be prepared I was not prepared. It's beautiful."

For teachers and administrators, the next challenge is moving back in for the start of school. Eck says she is excited for that first day.

Eck explains, "To get everybody, all of our Bulldogs, here on the first day of school it's going to be neat. To see their faces light up."

