Work underway to repair Clinton restaurant after 2018 fire

Work is finally getting done on a restaurant destroyed by a fire last fall.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 4:12 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is finally getting done on a restaurant destroyed by a fire last fall.

The Taco Bell/KFC in Clinton caught on fire last year.

The inside of the building was considered a total loss.

LINK | CLINTON KFC/TACO BELL RESTAURANT A TOTAL LOSS AFTER FRIDAY FIRE

On Thursday, News 10 learned the business was sold to an existing 'Yum Brands' franchise owner.

When it is finished, it will reopen as a Taco Bell only.

A reopening date has not been given.

