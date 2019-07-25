CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is finally getting done on a restaurant destroyed by a fire last fall.
The Taco Bell/KFC in Clinton caught on fire last year.
The inside of the building was considered a total loss.
LINK | CLINTON KFC/TACO BELL RESTAURANT A TOTAL LOSS AFTER FRIDAY FIRE
On Thursday, News 10 learned the business was sold to an existing 'Yum Brands' franchise owner.
When it is finished, it will reopen as a Taco Bell only.
A reopening date has not been given.
Related Content
- Work underway to repair Clinton restaurant after 2018 fire
- Crews work to reopen Mario Brothers restaurant after fire
- Church in Clinton falls victim to graffiti, investigation underway
- Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex
- Work underway on new downtown mural
- Cleanup underway after fire starts at Mario Brothers Restaurant in Brazil
- Work continues on Clinton bridge project
- Clinton KFC/Taco Bell restaurant a total loss after Friday fire
- New airport restaurant restaurant ready for takeoff
- City set to get to work on pothole repair
Scroll for more content...