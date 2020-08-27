Work underway to clean-up an area in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway to take down a couple of dilapidated buildings in Clinton.

Vermillion County Councilman John Michael Major and his father bought a property along State Road 163.

They want to continue to clean up the city, and they are using their own money for the project.

On Thursday morning, crews were removing down trees and tearing down a building.

Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy says 163 is one of the main ways into the city. It's been a goal to get the area looking nicer.

"Help us as people come into Clinton. See that things are getting down. It's just an example of what can get done when people work together. It's great I think," Gilfoy said.