Work underway on new downtown mural

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's ties to music will be celebrated in a new piece of art.
Last week, we told you about a new mural planned at the Crossroads Plaza.
Local artist, Becky Hochhalter has officially started working.
She told us she laid out a grid and sketched what she had in mind.
Now, she's painting.
"I thought it would be fantastic to have a mural in downtown Terre Haute that everyone can enjoy. I love the idea of putting one here at Crossroads Plaza because it did need some life," Hochhalter told us.
Right now, the focus of her work is "Blind Mississippi Morris."
He performed at the Blues Fest a few years ago.
