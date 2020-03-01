Work to finish repairs on Irishman Bridge nearing completion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on a historic covered bridge in the Wabash Valley.

Work to restore the Irishman Bridge is expected to be complete in the next month or two.

The bridge has always been in Vigo County, but it was moved to Fowler Park several decades ago.

Years of dirt and moisture have caused the bridge floor and support structure to rot away.

Contractors have been hard at work to get the bridge restored.

Now, it looks just about done!

"We hope to be done completley in the next few months, so really a lot of work has been done. Our contractor that's working on it is going to move back in here in the next week. They're cutting timbers for it right now," said Adam Grossman.

Grossman said weather permitting, the project will be done on time.