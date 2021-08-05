Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The main room at the records library is pretty well clear. But when you look around you can see what once was. Markings on the wall show where cabinets once hung. Long lines on the floor show were boxes and boxes of county files sat for years.

In 2019 the clerk's office began the task of getting the county's records in order. This meant going through the courthouse, community corrections, and the records library.

Over 100,000 pounds of records were tossed out. About 15,000 pounds were taken by semi-truck to the state archives in Indianapolis. Many of those records were more than 70 years old.

The records that were saved were condensed in the basement of the Knox County courthouse. Those files are all now easily accessible for people who need to access them.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "Every record has its own individual retention schedule. Whether it be permanent, semi-permanent, or just for a short period of time. Some records two years, some 10, some 20, some forever, and you have to know what you're dealing with so you don't throw out something that you really should keep."