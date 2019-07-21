Work to begin on State Road 71 In Vermillion County Monday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a road closure you need to know about if you plan to travel in Vermillion County.

Work is expected to begin on State Road 71 Monday.

That's as crews will begin work on chip seal preservation.

Work will begin on State Road 71 between State Road 163 and U.S. 36.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed to traffic during daytime hours, but will remain open to residents and businesses in the area.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

INDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and look for workers in construction zones.