Work to begin on State Road 234 in Cayuga Monday morning

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Vermillion County, you may have to take a detour when you're out and about Monday morning.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said State Road 234 will close in Cayuga starting Monday morning.
Crews will begin work at 7 a.m.
Work will be done to repair the railroad bridge crossing in town.
The detour will be 2nd Street to Curtis Street to Patterson Street and back to 234.
Work is expected to wrap up Friday, September 27th at 6 p.m.
