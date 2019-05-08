VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is slated to begin this week on a road in northern Vigo County.
Crews will widen Lafayette Avenue from Haythorne Avenue to Park Avenue. This work includes adding a middle left turn lane.
The county engineer says the work is expected to last through August.
Related Content
- Work to begin on Lafayette Avenue
- Crews begin work to place finishing touches on Margaret Avenue overpass
- Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue
- Work begins on Hart street bridge
- Work begins on Aquatic Center parking spaces
- Work begins on Loogootee school renovations
- Margaret Avenue overpass officially reopens
- Storm Sewer work begins on 13th Street in Terre Haute
- Work to be done Tuesday on 8th Avenue near 13th Street
- More downtown parking available on Wabash Avenue
Scroll for more content...