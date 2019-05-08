Clear
Work to begin on Lafayette Avenue

Work is set to begin this week on Lafayette Avenue in northern Vigo County.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is slated to begin this week on a road in northern Vigo County.

Crews will widen Lafayette Avenue from Haythorne Avenue to Park Avenue. This work includes adding a middle left turn lane.

The county engineer says the work is expected to last through August.

