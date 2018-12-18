Work starts to turn old Fuddrucker's into a new restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The former Fuddruckers building on Terre Haute's southside is getting a new life.
Construction is underway right now for a new restaurant called 'McAlister's Deli.
The restaurant will be larger than an average McAlister's, by about 30 percent.
Company officials say the building will house two businesses.
It will employ about 85 people.
Crews say the business should be open in about three to four months.
