Work starts to restore historic Clabber Girl sign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is now in progress to restore the historical Clabber Girl sign right of off U.S. 40.
We caught crews as they started to take panels down from the billboard on Friday.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology recently took over the land where the billboard stands.
Rose-Hulman is working with Clabber Girl to restore the sign.
The Clabber Girl sign has been welcoming people to Terre Haute for more than 80 years.
