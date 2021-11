VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway on a $231 million development in Terre Haute.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expanding its Heartland Division plant. It is located in the industrial park in southern Vigo County.

The company says there's a growing demand for coated flat-roll steel in the region.

Work at the site has already started. The company said it would bring 84 jobs. The target date to run the first steel coil is June of 2023.