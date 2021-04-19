Work set to start on busy Terre Haute intersection - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More work is happening to reconstruct a heavily traveled part of the road in Terre Haute.
Traffic changes will start this week on Lafayette Avenue and Fort Harrison Road in the northern part of the city.
The following traffic pattern will be used through Memorial Day.
Here's what you need to know before you drive that way:
- The westbound lanes of Fort Harrison, east of the intersection will be restricted to one lane
- You won't be able to turn north onto Lafayette
- You won't be able to get to businesses on the east side of Lafayette, using Lafayette - you will need to use Fort Harrison entrances