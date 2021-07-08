Work set to begin on new Crawford County Recreation Center

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County Recreation Center will be on the campus of Lincoln Trail College. But the 3 million dollar facility is being built for Crawford County residents.

A gym and an indoor walking track will be featured in the center. During community surveys, residents said these indoor activities were needed during the cold months. Plans also call for multiple fitness studios, locker rooms, and gathering areas.

The location of the new rec center is by design as well. It will be connected to the college's pool facility. Lincoln Trail is currently working on upgrades to its pool. Those upgrades include adding a party room and changing rooms. It'll also add a slide and sauna. Once completed the pool renovations will become part of the new recreation center.

Recreation center board member Chris Forde says, "I love what this is going to do for our community too. Crawford County is a great community and adding one more thing here is great for everybody who lives here in Crawford County."