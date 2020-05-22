Work return following pandemic, experts warn it could lead to anxiety

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- As we see things re-open, Hoosiers are leaving their homes and heading back to work.

Experts warn the change in routine could lead to increased anxiety.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the disorder affects 40 million adults in the United States.

Experts say the additional stress from the pandemic makes the disorder even more difficult to manage.

News 10 spoke with Natasha Newcomb, the director of inpatient social work at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

Newcomb tells us in order to manage the anxiety, it's important to first notice the signs.

"Knowing those signs of anxiety and understanding that 'I'm feeling anxious about this' and how it may impact your ability to function in that work environment. It's important to know what that else and what that looks like... and then having some tools available to you, to help you manage that regardless of the setting that you're in," Newcomb explained.

Support from others can also be beneficial in managing anxiety.

"Check on your co-workers, let them know that if they are feeling anxious or are apprehensive, be that support for them in that work environment...normalizing that this is a difficult time."

The World Health Organization says to follow these options when you're feeling anxious:

Stay informed: listen to reliable sources about COVID-19.

Have a routine.

Go to bed at the same time.

Eat healthy foods and exercise.

Seek help if you need it.

Help is always available. For more information, click here.