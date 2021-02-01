Work picks back up on new business development delayed by pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - In February of 2020 city leaders and community members gather to cut the ribbon at Hobby Lobby. At the time it seemed like the beginning of a prosperous year. A Marshalls and Texas Roadhouse were among the good news. But work on those businesses and others in the county slowed and even stopped due to COVID-19.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "Even our local projects, drainage and paving projects have been put on hold or were slowed down because of covid."

The pandemic has forced businesses in Vincennes and Knox county to hold the line.

Knox County Development Corporation CEO Chris Pfaff says, "I think we've done a relatively good job of surviving this. You haven't seen a lot of business closures in this area which is good."

Now it looks like businesses are ready to start shoveling dirt again. The first to open looks to be Marshalls.

Yochum says, "All of their opening dates were set back. Originally this would have been last, late fall last year."

Marshalls is now set to open in March.

When Marshalls opens its doors Texas Roadhouse will begin to take shape across the street. Dirt work has already begun at the restaurant site.

Pfaff says, "Now that we see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. Knock on wood. There is additional discussion going on with other retailers."

Yochum says, "It's good to see all that happening. Plus the fact that even through covid all of our local businesses made adjustments and they all seem to be doing pretty well."