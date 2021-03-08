Work picks back up on Washington road project

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday marked a milestone on phase two of the Business 50 project. Crews began to work on the north side of the roadway. Before long residents will begin to see sidewalks and curbing taking shape. Most of this work will take place during the rest of March.

The southside has already seen this type of work. Residents can already see the completed concrete work and roadway lighting.

Once the north side has finished up workers will start on the roadway itself. This includes complete repaving. Mayor David Rhoads expects this work to begin in April. Phase 2 of the project is expected to wrap up in mid-May.

Rhoads says, "Once this is done and the paving is done people are really going to enjoy it. They're already looking forward to it. It's been a long time. This whole highway project has been talked about for many years."