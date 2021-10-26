Work on walking trail at Olney City Park nears completion

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The skies finally cleared Tuesday morning in Olney. Christmas lights began going up for this year's display. Across the park, the newest addition is open for business.

Mayor Mark Lambird says, "We've added a half-mile walking and bike trail on the north side of the park. Which was really kind of a more underutilized portion of the park. There wasn't really a whole lot up there other than a few shelters."

Those shelters are still there but they've been spruced up. The road that runs through the north side has also been repaved.

Lambird says, "In order to make this accessible for most of the year, we needed to do some drainage in that area. That will get it once the water gets in there and get off of it faster. So we've done that."

Drainage helps to keep the creek waters off the trail. Help from Carle Richland Memorial hospital hopes to help people enjoy the trail in the evening.

Lambird says, "A significant donation out there that is going to see us be able to put lighting out there. So with all those trees, it is really nice in the daytime, but it can get kind of dark in the evening and at night. So this path will be lit."

Before the walkway, folks at the park had to walk on the roadway that runs through the park. Now walkers and bikers have a safer place to hit the trail.

Lambird says, "I think there is quite a bit of excitement out there. That there is going to be a new place for adults to go out and walk at a leisurely pace. Or for kids to go out and ride their bikes and parents not necessarily having to worry about them being in a place where there is a lot of traffic."