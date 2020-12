TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on the Terre Haute Police Department is expected to start next week.

On Monday the Board of Public Works approved $5.4 million to help with the work. The total project will cost over $11 million.

The new building is the former Tribune-Star building at 222 South 7th Street, near the Vigo County Public Library.

City leaders say this will be a great addition to the city.

The police department plans to be in the new building by August of 2021.