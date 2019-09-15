Work on portions of Highway 54 in Greene County to start Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced plans to close a section of Highway 54 in Greene County Monday.
Work is expected to start in the Ridgeport community.
That's where a small hole opened up over the summer.
Crews made a temporary fix at that time.
Now, they'll work to repair the slide in the soil under the highway.
Work is expected to last until the end of November.
Drivers should use U.S. 231, I69 and State Road 45.
Local traffic can use Crowe Road.
