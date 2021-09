PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Work is finished on a new mural in Paris, Illinois, highlighting a homegrown celebrity.

It's a 33-foot tall mural of country music artist Brett Eldredge. Eldredge is a native of Paris.

The mural includes a lyric from his song called 'Paris Illinois.'

Becky Hochhalter is the artist behind the work. The Paris Improvement Organization commissioned her.

You can visit the larger-than-life mural just off of main street on the town's Goodwill building.