Work on Richland County High School renovation project wraps up

Only some finishing touches on the school's theatre remain to be completed.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 6:58 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - There's not much that looks the same inside the freshly renovated Richland County high school. Originally built in the 1950s, the updates have updated the way students learn.

School superintendent Chris Simpson says, "One of our priorities was to accomplish the creation of a much more modern learning environment and I think we've been able to do that."

The project made the school safer and more accessible. The commons have been moved from the basement to a large open area on the first floor.

Simpson says, "We have spaces that allow for collaboration among students. Spaces that are common spaces for students to be. Considerable improvements to classroom teaching spaces and the instructional technology that goes along with that."

Renovations added an auxiliary gym. Across the hall is the school's theatre. It is the last part of the project to wrap up.

Simpson explains, "We've had challenges with the supply chain of getting materials and that's our issue right now."

The first production is planned for April, but school leaders hope to show off the school before then. Thanks to the pandemic, the district is releasing videos instead of hosting an open house.

Bringing an end to at least the renovation project.

Simpson says "Things are feeling much more normal. As I said I'm looking forward to those completely being in the rearview mirror and that'll be a good day."

To access the renovation project videos: Click Here

