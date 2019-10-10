Work on Pantheon theatre continues

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Nichole Like took the role of executive director of the Pantheon Education Center in June. Since then things have been moving quickly.

Like explains, "I had an idea of what I was getting myself into. I knew anytime you take something new, a new baby, there's all kinds of things you don't expect that come along with these things. So just being able to roll with it."

Work inside the theatre is rolling along.

Like says, "Working on I know electrical, bathrooms, getting ready to level out that floor. So that's going to be the next big project."

Meanwhile, the work of the organization at the Pantheon Education Center is well underway.

Like says, "We're moving forward with several projects. There is a lot going on I think under the surface that people probably don't notice."

Laying the foundation both on the building and the mission to help businesses. This includes focusing on programming, marketing, and working with their partners to be ready for opening day.

Like explains, "You know how do we create basically a center of gravity here in this community. A regional hub of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. You know that all sounds big and grand but there's a lot of small things we're doing every day."