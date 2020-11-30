Work on Business 50 continues as cold weather sets in

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning cars made their way along the west stretch of Business 50. But for many the commute was slow.

Washington mayor David Rhoads says, "There's a lot of rock, a lot of road cuts. But you know I just tell people still be cautious and be very careful going through that area."

The already battered roadway has taken a beating since the project began. But there are signs of what's to come. New curbs and driveways have been installed. Areas of grass have been cut out to make way for the new sidewalks.

Rhoads says, "When this is all done and the next phase is done it's going to be a nice section of road."

A major step in the process of the project was getting it funded. That was before the pandemic.

City governments are bracing for the effects of shutdowns and job loss. That's no different for Washington.

Rhoads explains, "I think everything is going to be fine. We might have to make some adjustments. We'll adjust in 2021 and we'll probably have a few more adjustments in 2022."

Even as the snow started to fly Monday crews were still hard at work.

Rhoads says, "It's great to see this come along. There again the citizens have been great. They've been very patient with this whole process. I think they see, they know what's coming with the finished product."