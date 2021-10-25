Work nears completion on Barr-Reeve renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - The last touches are being done on the roof and heating and air condition units at Barr-Reeve. These are the last pieces of the puzzle on the renovation project.

That's because many of these pieces weren't intended to be included. But covid-19 relief funding helped to finance more work. There were many HVAC systems that weren't on the initial plans. But relief funding covered the expense.

Now nearly every square foot of the school campus has been addressed. Monday students were hard at work in many of those classrooms that were once construction zones. The new gym is all set for the school's band. With the completion of the project, every student is now under one roof.

Superintendent Travis Madison says, "It'll be nice. It'll be nice also to see maybe that ribbon cutting and that be completed and be able to take a deep breath and sit back and hopefully have a lot of generations enjoy all the different things that have been put together."