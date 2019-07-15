Clear

Work nears completion at Vincennes Animal Shelter

The project is fixing water damage that had damaged the building.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Step inside the cat room at the Vincennes Animal Shelter and you'll see plenty of kittens. Those little baby cats are part of the reason Nikki Cardinal came to work at the shelter. A shelter that has been undergoing major renovations.

Cardinal says, "It was really weird to work through it. I was like oh wow. And like day by day, it just kept progressing even more. And I was like they're going really fast, this looks really good."

Water damage had worn down the building's support beams. Work has now replaced those beams and the building's roof. All of it done in just two weeks.

Shelter director Leah Vantlin describes, "This wall pretty much had to be completely removed and rebuilt. There used to be a door with windows here."

The project rebuilt the structure from the inside out.

Vantlin says, "New doors. And in this room too has been all repaired."

While both the main building and dog barn are almost completed one main problem remains. With an estimated $100,000 price tag the animal shelter still needs help to pay the final bill.

Vantlin says, "The online donations have been a little bit slower but they are trickling in. So it's on our facebook page that you can go in to make a direct donation."

The shelter received a significant donation from the Vincennes Moose Lodge and the city has pledged financial help.

Vantlin says, "It's structurally sound and we just feel really great about it."

To donate: Click Here

