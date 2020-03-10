Work nearing completion on new Brazil Police Department building

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department is almost ready to move to their new home.

Work has been underway for years to transform the former Duke Energy building into the new department.

LINK | CITY CLOSES DEAL ON FORMER DUKE ENERGY BUILDING, PLANS FOR NEW POLICE STATION MOVE FORWARD

With renovations basically starting from scratch, it's finally nearing completion.

News 10 spoke to a local resident and the mayor who said this expansion will be beneficial for the community.

Madolin Sparks recently opened a business in Brazil.

It's just across the street from the new home of the Brazil Police Department.

She said she's looking forward to the department's relocation.

'Oh, I'm so excited, because it means that you can feel safe with your business. Nobody is going to do anything around a business that is across from the police station, so we're very excited," said Sparks.

Sparks isn't the only excited to see the police department move.

Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said this new 8,800 square foot facility is a major expansion from the current department in the City Hall basement.

It was built in 19-68, which is why Wyndham said this will provide more opportunities for police to better serve the community.

'It's good for the police department. It'll give them a better area to work in. There's going to be.. better suited for even the public that goes in there, as far as there will be more private areas if they need to talk to someone in private, or there's interrogation rooms set up," said Wyndham.

The police department isn't the only city department relocating to this new building.

The utility office will also be located inside.

Wyhndam said this too will also help provide convenience for residents.

"It's a lot easier access than it is here at City Hall. There's no steps to climb. There will be an outside box to you can drive up to and, put your payment in where you don't have to get out of the car, so we're trying to make it as user-friendly as we can," said Wyndham.

Sparks said it's all about public safety.

"You feel safer. You feel like as they are growing, it feels like more safety. I don't know that Brazil is growing, but with the police growing, you are safer," said Sparks.

Wynhdam said there is still work to be completed on the outside, like siding and painting the building, but he said they expect to be moved in the next 30 days.