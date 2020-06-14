Work nearing completion on Irishman Bridge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is well known for its many covered bridges, and one of those pieces of history is getting a major renovation.

The Irishman Bridge is perched above the water in Fowler Park, near Pioneer Village.

Work has been underway for nearly a year to fix the floor.

It was unsafe for people to walk on, but soon, the Vigo County Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said the more than 160-year-old bridge will be open once again to the public.

The structural and wood work is done now, and the bridge is resting on a new foundation.

Now, crews are left to finish brick work and grating.

"We know everybody wants to get across it, and we want to get it open as fast as we can, but we definitely have work to do yet to make it safe. We've got electrical work to do. We've got to stabilize the ends of the bridge and some work to do yet, but we'll get that done here real soon, so that everyone can get across the bridge," said Grossman.

Grossman said there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony later this year when the bridge is ready for visitors.