Work is being done on State Road 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A traffic alert for some Terre Haute drivers.

Work is now underway on a major road project on the city's east side.

There will be one lane restricted in each direction from Hulman Drive to Wabash Avenue.

Crews will be removing the guard railing and the median in that area.

The project also includes resurfacing from Margaret to Wabash Avenues.

They'll be converting some of the grass medians into concrete.

The goal is to modernize the look with a smooth-riding surface.

The work is expected to last at least through the fall and could go into next year.