Work continues to improve Terre Haute's 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A lot of work is underway to improve the 12 Points area in Terre Haute.

One new project will create a pop of color.

Local high schools will create planter boxes.

Three Sister Investments is partnering with the 12 Points Revitalization group and the Vigo County School Corporation.

Students will paint and design the boxes for plants.

Organizers tell us they are excited to be able to get the entire community involved.

There will be a total of 27 planter boxes and they are expected to be done by May.